Shahbaz berates Imran, says ‘defeat’ imminent on Sunday

Demands security for MPs on no-trust vote day

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shabaz Sharif censured Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying his “defeat was imminent” on Sunday — when the lower house is scheduled to vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

In a press conference, the Opposition leader said the only cure for an “arrogant and stubborn” man’s illness is to oust his government through the legal process — a no-confidence motion. Shahbaz, responding to the prime minister’s allegations of a “foreign power” threatening to oust his government, said: “I do not speak on assumptions. I speak on solid evidence.” Talking about PM Imran Khan’s address to the nation held a day earlier where he lashed out at the Opposition for “conspiring with foreign powers”, Shahbaz said he does not listen to the premier’s speeches as he had made “abusive language” the order of the day. But Shahbaz noted that since he is the Opposition leader, he receives information from several sources about what an important personality has said.

“Have you no shame?” Shahbaz said in response to the prime minister’s almost 45-minute long speech. The Opposition leader said during the PML-N’s government, Nawaz Sharif condemned drone attacks on every forum. In his address to the nation, the premier had claimed that he was the first politician to raise his voice against drone attacks and that no other politician had done it before him.