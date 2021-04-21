Shahbaz bail plea hearing in LHC continued

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Shahbaz Sharif’s bail plea in money laundering case was heard in Lahore High Court on Wednesday.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, addressing the counsel of Shahbaz Sharif, said that this is a lesson for you, only after getting a certified copy, believe in the verdict and convey it to your client.

A three-member full bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, heard Shahbaz Sharif’s bail plea.

Attorney Azam Nazir Tarar told the court that bail was granted in accordance with the law, never in history has the announced decision been changed.

To which Justice Ali Baqir Najafi said that this is a lesson for you. After getting a certified copy, believe in the verdict.

Do not inform your client about the verdict till the written verdict. Ali Baqir Najafi asked the lawyer to give arguments from the beginning. We do not know the case.

Lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar said that as a referee judge, you have to see the verdict of both the judges.

To which the court said we have to look at the verdict but the reasons they wrote are also clear, you tell me where to start.