Shahbaz assures all facilities, security to Turkish investors

Zorlu Enerji Group to set up 100MG solar power plant

Staff Reporter

A delegation of Zorlu Enerji Group of Turkey called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Thursday and discussed different matters pertaining to hundred megawatt project at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Plant Bahawalpur.

The Turkish investor group is going to set up 100 megawatt solar power plant in Punjab with 5.3 cent tariff. The chief minister termed the establishment of solar power plant by the famous business group of Turkey with a tariff of 5.3 cent as an important development and said:

“We are thankful to the people and the government of Turkey”. Shahbaz Sharif said that no solar project had been established with such minimum tariff in Pakistan and added that the Punjab government would provide every sort of facility and security to the Turkish investors.

He said that provision of cheap electricity to the people would be possible through Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Plant Project. The chief Minister said that Zorlu Enerji Group is a famous Turkish company which had professional competence in the energy sector.

He said that bilateral friendly relations between Pakistan and Turkey span over a long period of time and Pakistan’s close contacts with Turkey are now transforming into strong economic collaboration. The Turkish delegation was headed by Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Sinan. Director International Projects Ahmet Yagmur Ozdemir and Country Manager Syed Mumtaz Hassan were also included in the delegation. ACS (Energy), Secretary Energy, Chairman Solar Power Private Limited Chaudhry Arif Saeed and others were also present on the occasion. The Chief Executive Officer of Alternate Energy Development Board participated through video link from Islamabad.