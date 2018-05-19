Shahbaz assurance to PML-N members

ACCORDING to media reports, during parliamentary party meeting on Thursday, some members of the ruling PML (N) expressed concern over reported remarks of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif regarding role of non-state actors in Mumbai attacks. They complained to the party President Mian Shahbaz Sharif that these inappropriate and ill-timed comments are being used by political opponents to cast doubts on PML (N) credentials. Shahbaz assured them that the former PM would tone down his rhetoric in coming days.

There can hardly be two opinions that the latest episode has badly damaged PML (N) politically and attempts at damage control are not yielding positive results as MNS is sticking to his guns. Mian Nawaz Sharif might have genuine grievances but leaders and statesmen of his stature have to think many times before making remarks on sensitive and controversial issues especially when it comes to national security, defence and involve some foreign countries. It would be unjust to doubt patriotic credentials of Nawaz Sharif who withstood pressures and made the country a nuclear power, some say, at the cost of his then government. After Panama verdict by the Supreme Court he felt bad the way he was expelled from power corridors. Before his ouster, all public opinion survey indicated that the ruling party would return to power easily because of its developmental agenda. The projects that present government initiated and completed are there to be seen by the people who are benefiting from them in many ways. However, some analysts believe that the extreme approach adopted by MNS to give vent to his anger has started harming election prospects of the party and not-too-committed members of the party have either already left or might be deserting in coming weeks especially during caretaker set up. Therefore, there is logic in intra-party demands that the rhetoric should be toned down and this might happen as the assurance has come from Mian Shahbaz Sharif, who has magical reconciliatory qualities.

