Shahbaz asks Imran to quit politics

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan should leave politics and sit in some secluded compound.

While talking to a delegation of the Lahore Press Club (LPC), which led by its President Azam Chaudhry called on him, Thursday, Shahbaz said that the PTI has taken another U-turn by withdrawing the name for caretaker CM.

He said, “We consulted the opposition leader with honesty and the name of Nasir Mehmood Khosa was agreed unanimously. Imran Khan has taken U-turn in this regard and this is his habit. He said that resolution of Balochistan Assembly asking for postponing the general elections is not a “good omen politically.” “Delay in general elections is not in the interest of the nation.

Shahbaz further said that availability of electricity in the scorching heat is the credit of PML-N government, which set up many power projects and Rs.150 billion were saved in four gas-based power plants in Punjab while Rs.75 billion were saved in Orange Line Metro Train Project and the journey of development has been moved forward despite impediments. He said that across the board accountability of all should be held and Pakistan can move forward this way.

President of the LPC Azam Chaudhry said that Shahbaz Sharif had issued directions for the solution of problems of the journalist community wholeheartedly and got them implemented as well. Due to his support, more than 170 plots have been got vacated in the journalist colony, Lahore, he added.