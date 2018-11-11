Shahbaz arrested in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

Physical remand extended for 14 days in Ashiana Housing case

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau on Saturday arrested Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in another case pertaining to Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Shahbaz has been in NAB custody in the Aashiana Housing Scheme case and has been on physical remand. His remand ended on Friday and was presented before the accountability court by NAB authorities on Saturday for an extension in his remand.

The accountability watchdog had sought a fifteen days remand from the court. The accountability court complied with NAB’s request and approved Shahbaz’s physical remand by 14 days in the Aashiana Housing Scheme case.

According to details, a bridge amounting to Rs500 million was built to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills. It is alleged, that Shahbaz during his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab, issued illegal orders for the construction of the bridge.

NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua informed the court of Shahbaz’s arrest in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.The opposition leader appeared in court after his physical remand – extended twice – ended today and was accompanied by officials from the National Accountability Bureau’s Lahore office.

The anti-graft watchdog had previously summoned Shahbaz’s sons Salman and Hamza Shahbaz, the directors of the mill, for investigations. Salman instead of appearing before NAB left abroad, while Hamza could not give satisfactory answers regarding the case.

Security was beefed up around the court premises and routes leading to the judicial complex were blocked by containers. Scores of PML-N workers clashed with police personnel after being barred from reaching the court.

