Shahbaz appears before NAB

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former chief minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif, appeared before the National Accountability Bureau in corruption probe relating to Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme, Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) and provision of clean water.

NAB Lahore had issued the summons to him a day ago. The former chief minister of Punjab had been summoned in the PPDC case over charges of illegal appointments. He had also been summoned in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme case over revelations made by former principal secretary Fawad Hassan.

