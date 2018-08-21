Daily Pakistan Observer -

  Shahbaz appears before NAB

Shahbaz appears before NAB

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former chief minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif, appeared before the National Accountability Bureau in corruption probe relating to Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme, Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) and provision of clean water.
NAB Lahore had issued the summons to him a day ago. The former chief minister of Punjab had been summoned in the PPDC case over charges of illegal appointments. He had also been summoned in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme case over revelations made by former principal secretary Fawad Hassan.

