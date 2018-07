Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former chief minister and

PML-N president

Shahbaz Sharif appeared before the National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday in relation to an ongoing probe into the Saaf Pani Company and Punjab Power Company corruption cases.

The accountability watchdog had summoned Shahbaz on July 5 over allegations that the former provincial chief minister misused his authority during his tenure and was involved in corruption.

Share on: WhatsApp