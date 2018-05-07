Shahbaz announces financial aid for Kharan incident victims families

Defence Minister meets Chief Minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has announced financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives in the firing incident in Kharan area of Balochistan.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he said that the Punjab government would provide the bereaved families with one million rupees each. “Undoubtedly there was no substitute of precious human lives. however, this was merely to express solidarity with the grieving families as our sympathies are with them,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that those who died hailed from Okara and other adjoining areas. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Chief Minister Punjab Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan Naizi and Asif Ali Zardari have given their people nothing except for despair and miseries.

“If Allah Almighty gave us an opportunity in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, we will set new records of development in these provinces,” he promised. During a meeting with Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, the chief minister said that the PML-N had selflessly served the public day and night during the past five years. He hoped that astute voters would once again vote for the PML-N.

Overcoming energy crisis and terrorism was a credit of the PML-N government, and the development projects carried out during its tenure would be written in golden letters in the history of the country.

The CM said that the projects completed during their tenure had no precedent in country’s history. Khurram Dastgir said on the occasion that Shahbaz Sharif is such a leader that Pakistan is proud of him as he has implemented the vision of uniform development in the province. He said that only the PML-N could sustain the steadiness of development in the country.

Ideas regarding political matters and overall situation were exchanged during the meeting.