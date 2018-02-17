Shahbaz announces to establish free cancer hospital

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that a cancer hospital will be established soon after Election 2018 where free treatment facilities will be provided to the patients.

He stated this while addressing the participants after inauguration of Government THQ Hospital Sabzazar, here on Friday.

He said that the best Pakistani doctors working across the globe would be extended invitations to return home to serve people in that hospital. The expatriate medical professionals will be offered to join the institution so that patients could get the best medical facilities, he added.

He said that if the people re-elected the PML-N in the elections, the foundation stone of cancer hospital would be laid in September.

He said that a culture of service would be introduced in hospitals for providing better healthcare service to the people. Instead of exhibiting impolite or harsh attitude, patients would be treated with love and affection and there would be no strike or mal-administration in hospitals.

He said the surgical as well as other new wards developed in Mayo Hospital give the impression of a modern European hospital because of availability of high-quality treatment facilities including doctors, nurses, paramedics and purpose- built buildings. Similarly, there is no example of establishing six hospitals during the last four years in Lahore and its surroundings.

The chief minister said that public service is the vision of the PML-N. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif gave innovative project of Motorway in addition to a marvelous project of concrete roads in villages. Under this vision, thousands of kilometres long roads have been constructed in different villages during the last four-and-a-half years by spending Rs85 billion in the province. In this regard, the efforts of C&W Department were praiseworthy, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that it was dream of the founding fathers Iqbal and Jinnah that Pakistan would be where all the people would have equal opportunity of life and added that promotion of this cross-cultural understanding is our mission.

He expressed the satisfaction that sports gymnasiums are being established in Lahore as well as in other parts of the province where high-quality sports facilities including the swimming are provided to the youth.

Our mission is public service and serving the humanity and we will continue to serve the masses with honesty, sincerity and trust.

Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmad MNA, Provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Mian Marghob Ahmad MPA and CEO of Indus Regional Board Dr Abdul Bari Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Syed Zaeem Qadri, Lord Mayor Lahore Col (R) Mubasher Javed, local leaders and workers were present on the occasion.