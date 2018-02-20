Shahbaz announces 25 buses to help uplift tourism in GB

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A delegation of cabinet members and advisors of Gilgit-Baltistan headed by the Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Tuesday. Shahbaz Sharif announced as much as 25 buses for the promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan along with provision of financial aid worth Rs.1m to the heirs of Dilawar Abbas, a student of Gilgit-Baltistan who was murdered in Punjab. These buses will be handed over to the Gilgit-Baltistan government after fulfilling of necessary requirements, he added.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan said that they are thankful to Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab government as well as the people for extending their support for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan. We have come here to show gratitude for the technical assistance and support rendered by the Punjab government in every sector, he added. Appreciating the hard work of Chief Minister Punjab, he said that Shahbaz Sharif has developed Punjab as a model province with regard to composite development and due to his wonderful performance; Pakistan Muslim League-N achieved success in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif exhibited a show of marvelous sacrifice by providing Punjab government’s resources for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, he added. In fact, Punjab government had shown true benefaction by providing one billion rupees from its budget to us. He added that a 300-bed hospital is also being developed in collaboration with the Punjab government and Punjab’s support in the fields of health and education is praiseworthy. Meanwhile, Punjab government is also giving full support in teachers training programme, he said and added that Shahbaz Sharif is our ideal and we are fully benefiting from his developmental vision. Due to Shahbaz Sharif’s cooperation, a state-of-the-art MRI center has been established in Gilgit-Baltistan and the people are praying for Punjab Chief Minister as they have got this facility in their province.

We have completed the safe city project with the technical assistance of Punjab government while students of Gilgit-Baltistan are also getting education in educational institutions of Punjab province. We can never forget the love and affection shown by the Punjab government by doubling the quota of Gilgit-Baltistan in engineering sector, he added. He pointed out that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif took strict action over the murder of a student from Gilgit-Baltistan.

In fact, we have learnt a lot from the development vision of Shahbaz Sharif and we are proud to be his pupil, he added. The PML-N government has done a tremendous development work in Gilgit-Baltistan during the last two and a half years and it has no resemblance in 70 years history of the country. Due to governmental efforts, peace has been restored fully and not a single incident of murder has occurred during this period.