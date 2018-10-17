Shahbaz alleges of ‘unholy alliance’ between NAB & PTI

ISLAMABAD : Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has alleged that there exist ‘unholy alliance’ between National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif thanked Speaker NA Asad Qaiser for keeping party politics aside and issuing his production orders. He also thanked chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leaders of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), National Party member Hasil Bizenjo and “all friends”.

The Opposition Leader said, “We expect the speaker to rise above likes and dislikes and to take action against intrusion in democracy.”

“As a public representative, Pakistani and a humble political worker I want to tell you [NA Speaker] that I have done nothing except for serving the people honestly,” he said and added that the Parliament will have to decide whether the “law of the jungle” will prevail.

“If my inhibition isn’t wrong, it is the first time that the elected leader of opposition has been arrested in such a manner and that even without any charge,” he continued.

“I won’t speak about the merit of the cases but I want to discuss the unholy alliance between NAB and the PTI,” Shehbaz said. “PTI and NAB work closely,” he claimed while adding that the accountability bureau is targeting opposition parties.

The PML-N president further said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is the product of electoral rigging.” Stating that it has been proven that the 2018 General Election was rigged, the leader of the opposition in NA said, “Either the July 25 polls were rigged or the by-polls were.”

Elaborating on his allegations, Shehbaz said, “Terrorism cases were filed against us on May 13 and NAB chairman prepared my arrest orders between July 5-6. However, the decision to arrest me was implemented ahead of the by-polls so it could serve a purpose.”

“PML-N, PPP, ANP and MMA emerged victors in the by-polls on the seats that the PTI so easily won during the general election,” he added. “Even the seats PM Imran left vacant were won by us, which shows that the general election was rigged and there is no other explanation for such a big change in just two months.”

He continued, “Sheikh Rasheed had said I will be put behind bars and there has to be a reason behind his statement.”

Speaking about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz’s arrest, Shehbaz said, “For the first time, a father was imprisoned in front of his daughter and a daughter in front of her father even though NAB court’s verdict says that no corruption could be proven. Nawaz still left behind his sick wife, who is no more today, and came back to satisfy his conscience.”

Delving into details regarding the Ashiana Housing Scheme, Shehbaz said, “A NAB official told me that there are no corruption allegations against me in the housing case, but that I used my position to give the contract to former army chief General (retd) Ashfaq Parvez Kayani’s brother to please him. However, I met Kamran Kayani for the first time in 2008. He had been awarded the Rs40 billion Ring Road project contract by the Punjab government that was led by Pervez Elahi.”

“I did not go into the credentials of the contract as thought it had to do with NAB or the previous government. However, when work was not being done I took up the matter with General (retd) Kayani who told me that I could cancel the contract if I pleased but I asked him to warn his younger brother instead.”

“However, when I saw that Kamran was not listening to friendly advice and was not delivering I cancelled the contract,” Shehbaz said as opposition members broke into applause. “Till date, the former army chief has not questioned me regarding cancellation of his brother’s contract even though I have met him several times after which goes on to show his integrity and I told NAB officials that.”

“An inquiry under the supervision of then finance secretary Tariq Bajwa, who is the current governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), was carried out into the contract. I had forwarded the inquiry report to the anti-corruption department and had I not, then it could be alleged that I tried to protect Kamran Kayani,” Shehbaz thundered.

“I was given a notice in the Saaf Pani Case stating ‘come, we will make you have potable water’, but then I was told that I am being arrested in Ashiana Housing Scheme case. What is this joke?” he asked.

“Is this tabdeeli that you snatch morsels from people,” he questioned. “This is not tabdeeli or Naya Pakistan but something else.”

“The NAB official told me that there is evidence that my children and I have investments in China and Turkey. To which, I hit the roof and told the officials to bring forward the evidence and I will apologize personally and even in Parliament as I won’t deserve to be a part of it,” he said while adding that they then stepped back and he warned the officials that this conversation is on record.

“I told them you are involving our trusted friends in this low allegation,” he added. “The officer then blamed that the assets may be ‘benami’, I challenged this too. And they stepped back from this too. This is what has been happening in the cell.”

Questioning whether it is the “accountability bureau or blackmailing bureau,” Shehbaz said, “Imran Khan had leveled a similar allegation earlier regarding properties in China and Turkey and now NAB is which shows that there is no more proof required to ascertain the “unholy alliance between NAB and PTI.”

“I have made mistakes but gave my blood and sweat for governance in Punjab,” he said.

The PML-N president continued, “I am the most ardent supporter of Pakistan-China and Pakistan-Saudi Arabia friendship but I will do anything to save every penny of this country and go to the last point to defend Pakistan’s interests.”

“People say Punjab Speed and Shehbaz Speed but I say it is Godspeed and Pakistan Speed,” he said while speaking about projects with China. He further claimed that he had made a Turkish company lower its contract cost in Punjab’s solid waste management project and asked the house, “Would I have done that if I were corrupt?”

Shehbaz then said that he is undeterred by his arrest and will continue with his political struggle. “They know I am a stumbling block. I would like to say in all humility that I do not fear prison. NAB has always been a silent spectator but I have always raised my voice in my own humble way and will continue doing so.”

He further said, “I was asked to testify against Khawaja Asif. To which I asked NAB officials if they have called me to issue statements against people and requested them to question me in the case that I have been taken in custody for. I have also complained to NAB director regarding this.”

“I have heard reports that people are being asked to testify me and are being promised high posts in return,” he added.

Concluding his speech, Shehbaz took a hit at PM Imran’s 2017 claim that he had been offered a Rs10 billion bribe by the PML-N president’s close associate to drop the Panama case against Nawaz. “I served him notices, but neither him nor his lawyer have ever appeared before court,” he said.

