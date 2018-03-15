Shahbaz accuses Imran, Zardari of promoting fake politics

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday said that Zardari-Niazi nexus is the result of fear of development process in Punjab province. One has made Karachi, a filth depot while the other has ruined the beauty of historic city of Peshawar, he said while talking to Ghulam Bibi Bharwana MNA and other members, here today..

Shahbaz said that Pakistan Muslim League-N will not withdraw from the mission of public service and prosperity of the country. “The people are longing for development and prosperity instead of destruction and devastation. The fear of the development agenda of PML-N has forced the promoters of politics of falsehood to unite. Niazi Sahib has disappointed the youth by colluding with the biggest malady of the country,” he said, adding: “The hapless people of KP and Sindh are facing tremendous problems and have become a picture of neglect. The elements doing the politics of falsehood and mendacity can never be the leader of the nation.”

The Chief Minister said that energy crisis and terrorism have been eliminated due to the sincere efforts of the PML-N government. Meanwhile, the people of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi-Islamabad are enjoying latest and comfortable transport facilities. If Allah Almighty granted an opportunity, then world-class transport will be introduced in other small and big cities on the pattern of metro. He expressed the satisfaction that the provision of subsidized fertilizers, cheap electricity and interest-free loans to the farmers will be lauded always.

Shahbaz Sharif said that he is desirous of developing other big and small cities including the southern Punjab like Lahore. He pointed out that more development funds have been provided to southern Punjab as compared to its population and added that record development schemes in southern Punjab are the honour of the PML-N government. He disclosed that more innovative schemes will be introduced to bridge the economic divide between the haves and have-nots at the grassroots.