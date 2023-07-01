Suhana Khan, the second child of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh, is all set to make her debut with the film The Archies, and ahead of the release, the starlet continues to turn heads with sizzling avatars.

Suhana remains in the limelight as her perfect style statements and bold persona attract social media users.

She recently dropped fresh pictures in which she oozes oomph in a white bodycon dress with frilly details on it. The 23-year-old kept her makeup minimal and her tresses loose which were enough to raise the temperature online.

Pictures courtesy: Instagram/suhanakhan2

On the work front, Suhana has signed another movie after The Archies, and the upcoming project will be produced by no other than but his father and the King of Indian cinema. DDLJ star will collab with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for the much-anticipated film.