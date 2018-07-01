Shah Rukh Khan reminisces his 26-year Bollywood journey

Shah Rukh Khan, who completed 26 long years in Bollywood on Friday, was seen talking about his journey in a heartfelt new video. The star’s wife Gauri Khan took to Twitter to share the video with a caption that read, “26 years of precious memories…” reported The Indian Express.

“It has been 26 years, and I have learnt a lot on this rollercoaster ride of love, hate, and yeah, sometimes, sadness,” Shah Rukh is seen saying at the beginning of the video after making a grand entry in his usual SRK style. The actor then proceeds to discuss and shed light on the major areas of his life and all that had happened during the 26 years.

In the over-six-minute clip, SRK speaks of many aspects of his life, from the birth of his eldest son Aryan to his youngest AbRam, the journey from his 1992 debut in Deewana to upcoming film Zero. Each milestone was spoken of lovingly and with his usual wit and charm.

The actor also remembered his late mentor and friend Yash Chopra and mentioned in passing about the infamous Wankhade stadium incident. The Zero star spoke of his small screen performances as he fondly remembered the popular serial Fauji, wherein he had essayed the role of Lt Abhimanyu Rai.

Shah Rukh also shared the aforementioned video on his Twitter handle with a post that read, “This journey is incomplete without you all. Here’s telling all of you who made this possible. How happy you make me feel!”

At the work front, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, where he will be seen sharing screen space with the likes of Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.