Shah Rukh decides ‘not to discuss’ personal life in media

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has decided to limit his appearances on TV programmes and media interviews.

Shah Rukh will no longer discuss his personal life with the public or take part in interviews, according to sources in Indian media.

Shah Rukh Khan attempted to speak with an Indian TV station and was going to be invited on a talk programme to talk about his personal life, particularly the imprisonment of his son Aryan Khan.

The actor, however, declined the invitation and said he would refrain from conducting any public interviews and refraining from talking about his private life with the media. While describing the tough things he had gone through, he said that he might not be able to control his emotions.

Shah Rukh Khan also stated his desire for his fans and admirers to be able to view him on a large screen.

It’s important to remember that Khan did not take part in any promotional activities or interviews for his hugely successful movie “Pathan.” The choice turned out to be sound because his fans’ anticipation of his arrival led to the success of his film.

He is therefore using the same strategy for his next flicks. In his next films “Dunki” and “Jawan,” Shah Rukh will soon present his talents once more.

In addition to acting in films, Shah Rukh Khan also produces films and hosts television shows. He frequently gets referred to as “King Khan” or “King of Bollywood” because of his enormous popularity. More than 80 Hindi films have had Shah Rukh Khan as the lead. He is frequently acknowledged as one of the most successful superstars in the world.

King Khan was born on November 2, 1965, in Delhi, India. Taj Mohammad Khan, an Indian freedom fighter who was born in Peshawar, is his father, and Lateef Fatima is her mother. In the New Delhi neighbourhood of Rajendra Nagar, Shah Rukh Khan spent his formative years. He continued his education at St. Columba’s School, where he excelled in sports, academics, and plays.