Shah Rukh becomes brand ambassador for Aryan Khan’s clothing brand ‘D’yavol’

Shah Rukh Khan takes on the role of brand ambassador for D’yavol, the apparel line owned by his son Aryan Khan.

Today, a video announcing the new line of garments from Aryan’s clothing brand was posted on the D’yavol official Instagram account. He and his father Shah Rukh were featured in the teaser for the new collection, which was unveiled.

The 25-year-old man is depicted in the advertising using chalk to write something on a blackboard. He has trouble coming up with a logo for his company. On the board, he draws various terms like “timeless” and “quintessential.” He throws away the chalk in exasperation, picks up a paintbrush and draws a line in red paint on the board before vanishing.

The Pathaan actor then shows up later.He picks up the brush and makes another cross-shaped mark on the board. D’yavol X is the result, the brand’s official logo. The paintbrush may be seen in SRK’s hand as he sits on some stairs towards the end of the video.

Khan’s son also made his Bollywood directorial debut with this advertisement. He graduated from a university in the USA with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, cinematic arts, film and television production.

Aryan has no intentions of entering the performing business like his father. He prefers to remain hidden from view.

Aryan Khan's ambitions were reportedly revealed by Shah Rukh during an interview he gave for the programme My Next Guest Needs No Introduction hosted by David Letterman.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction hosted by David Letterman.