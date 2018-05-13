Shah praised for his steadfastness, courage

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a joint meeting of several resistance parties and leaders was held today at the Freedom House, Sanat Nagar in Srinagar which was conducted by Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) and presided over by its leader, Fayaz Ahmed Sodagar.

The meeting was attended by many party representatives or leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Yasmeen Raja, Zamruda Habib, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Ghulam Mohammad Nago, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Imtiaz Ahmed and Javaid Ahmed.

The participants hailed the steadfastness of illegally detained DFP Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah who completed 31 years in jails. They praised him for his steadfastness and courage which he has been exhibiting since he was first arrested in 1968.

They said the whole life of Shabbir Shah is a glaring example of sacrifices and he is strictly stickled to the cause of freedom since his youth.

The current political situation was discussed in the joint meeting and it was unanimously agreed upon to have a fresh and updated strategy which can meet the current political scenario.

The participants emphasized that the freedom struggle is becoming more and more precious after every passing day as ‘our brave hearts lay down their lives for the sacred cause’.—KMS