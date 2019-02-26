Shah offers treatment to Nawaz in Sindh

Sukkur

Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed on Monday offered a medical treatment to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Sindh. ‘National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) is fully equipped with latest technology and specialist doctors to treat Nawaz Sharif,’ Shah said while interacting with journalists in Sukkur, here.

He said its Nawaz’s wish that from where he wants to get treated, but they will feel happy if he comes to Sindh for medical treatment. Reacting over Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s verdict of binning erstwhile prime minister’ bail plea, the PPP leader said he should have been granted bail on the medical grounds owing to his health issues. Currently Nawaz Sharif is under treatment at the Jinnah Hospital owning to his illness. He was shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail to the hospital, ten days ago.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds. The IHC division bench, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, dismissed the plea, stating that the bail cannot be granted on medical basis. ‘Nawaz Shairf is not suffering from any disease which cannot be treated in Pakistan,’ the bench observed.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp