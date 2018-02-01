Shah Mehmood gets interim bail in 2014 Dharna cases

Islamabad

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday approved the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cases related to violence during a sit-in the capital in 2014. ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand approved the bail for the PTI leader against a surety of Rs100,000 until February 08.

The court was hearing four cases against Qureshi pertaining to violence, including destroying of property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel’s building and injuring SSP Junejo during the 2014 protest. Talking to media after the hearing, Qureshi said that terrorism cases were filed against him on political grounds. He wished that FIR should not be registered on political basis as that would provide relief to many people.

Qureshi said he has been asked by the Court to join the investigation and he will record his statement before police today. He said the next date of hearing of the case is 8th February, 2018. Both Qureshi and PTI chairman Imran Khan are named in all four cases. Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Tahirul Qadri and workers of both parties are also named in the cases.

Bails of PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar were approved on January 17 after they appeared for the first time in the court in the case after absconding for two years. Imran Khan’s bail was extended in the four cases on January 2.—INP