Shah Mahmood Qureshi to lead PTI’s long march until Khan returns

Islamabad: Vice-Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the Haqeqi Azadi March of the PTI in the absence of Chairman Imran Khan.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt on Thursday last week when the long march had reached Wazirabad. An assailant opened fire on Imran Khan’s container when he was on top of the container flanked by senior party leaders.

Imran Khan injured in an assassination attempt

He was then taken to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital Lahore, where he underwent treatment.

On Sunday, Imran Khan was discharged from the hospital. He said that the party’s long march will resume from Tuesday from Wazirabad — the same point where he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

He also said that he will address the march every day and that in the next 10-14 days the rally will reach Rawalpindi from where he will lead the party’s long march.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that as soon as Imran Khan is able to stand and walk, he will join the long march, which will begin from Wazirabad on Tuesday.

Addressing a large public gathering at Clock Tower Chowk in Faisalabad on Sunday night, Qureshi said that Imran Khan had asked him to lead the march in his place. He said that even if he is not totally recovered, the chairman will participate in the long march in Rawalpindi.