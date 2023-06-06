Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail after 28 days

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan’s second in line and Vice-Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been released from Adiala Jail, nearly a month after he was detained amid widespread crackdown.

Qureshi walks free hours after Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Rawalpindi bench ordered his immediate release. During the court proceedings, Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz asked investigators if Qureshi had given any speech or led any protest.

It has been learnt that the superintendent of Adiala jail gets court orders to release Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the earliest.

Last month, Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the release of the former foreign minister after he submitted an undertaking to the court, however, he was held in another case in Rawalpindi.

Qureshi’s daughter then moved to Lahore High Court seeking details of all cases registered against her father.

The country’s former top diplomat was among the top PTI leaders who were apprehended from within 24 hours of protests in which civil and military installations were attacked.