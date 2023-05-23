Shah Mahmood Qureshi rearrested minutes after release from Adiala Jail

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, vice chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was taken into custody again on Tuesday, only moments after being let out of the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Immediately following her release, party leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema was also detained again.

Before being arrested again, Qureshi highlighted that he was still a member of the PTI and will continue to do so in remarks made outside the jail.

Police then led the former minister to an unidentified location.

After the party’s senior vice president Shireen Mazari declared she was leaving the PTI and politics, he made a declaration about sticking with the party.

Qureshi was ordered to be released earlier today by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), who accepted an undertaking from him promising not to incite unrest among the workforce.

Following the start of violent protests by PTI members following former prime minister Imran Khan’s detention on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust issue, Qureshi was one of the top PTI leaders to be detained from Islamabad within 24 hours.

According to authorities at the time, the former foreign minister was detained in connection with rioting and arson charges in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI chairman urged party members to continue fighting for “true freedom” in the nation, nevertheless, before to his detention.

“In my capacity as Pakistan’s foreign minister, I represented Pakistan’s interests in every setting. I have 40 years of experience in real politics, he declared.

Qureshi continued by saying he had no regrets and had not made any inflammatory remarks that would have given rise to legal action.

On May 18, the IHC ordered that Qureshi should be released after warrants for his arrest were revoked. The court had stated, however, that the PTI leader’s release would be subject to his submitting a written promise that he would abstain from participating in violent demonstrations and refrain from instigating any sort of violence going forward.

Following the days of violent protests, a large number of PTI leaders were detained, including under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act. Enraged PTI employees damaged military structures, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) entrance and the Lahore Corps Commanders House, during the rallies. They also destroyed public and private property in a number of towns.