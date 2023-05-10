Shah Mahmood Qureshi not arrested amid violent clashes, clarifies PTI

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has not been arrested by the police, the former ruling party confirmed on Wednesday as several media outlets reported the hoax.

PTI made clarification amid reports of his arrest as widespread protests against PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s detention continue to widen, and it even garnered a reaction from the Pakistan Army.

Qureshi himself took to social media to clear the air. “I have not been arrested, as yet. However, be warned! Every kind of strategy is in place to spread disinformation, create chaos, panic and terror, to try and break the spirit of our party and supporters. Let me warn you, this is a huge mistake. The people of Pakistan will NOT sit in their homes. No fear! PROTEST,” he said in a tweet.

I have not been arrested, as yet. However be warned! Every kind of strategy is in place to spread disinformation, create chaos, panic and terror, to try and break the spirit of our party and supporters. Let me warn you, this is a huge mistake. The people of Pakistan will NOT sit… — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 10, 2023

Please be mindful of not believing all news that is being circulated. The news of @SMQureshiPTI being arrested is FAKE. He is currently holding a meeting. Please verify news; you are all part of the team for Haqeeqi Azaadi.#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن #BehindYouSkipperAlways pic.twitter.com/TcJZ8EOReT — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 10, 2023

Earlier, reports claimed that Qureshi was taken into custody under MPO 3 for two weeks, but it turned out fake news.

However, PTI leaders Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi have already been detained by the authorities following Khan’a arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case.