Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested again outside Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi was re-arrested outside the Adiala Jail by the Punjab police once again, despite securing bail from the court.

Qureshi, a close aide of Imran Khan, earlier refused a directive to sign an undertaking affirming that he would abstain from creating agitation and inciting workers but he signed it earlier today.

Earlier this week, Islamabad High Court quashed orders for the former Foreign Minister’s arrest and declared that he be released. The court however linked his arrest with the submission of a written undertaking that he would not partake in violent protests again.

The court declared the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law “illegal”. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC issued orders.

Following the onset of violent protests by PTI members following the detention of former prime minister Imran Khan, Qureshi was one of the top PTI leaders detained from Islamabad within 24 hours as the government tightened the noose around the party.

He was taken into custody in the early hours of May 11 after the police raided Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad under Section 3 (3MPO). However, before his arrest, the PTI leader encouraged party workers to continue their struggle for “true freedom” in the country.

“As a foreign minister of Pakistan, I defended Pakistan’s interests at every forum. I have been in practical politics for 40 years,” he said.

Qureshi added that he has no regrets and has not made any provocative statements that could lead to lawsuits. He was confident that the PTI’s movement will reach its destination. The seasoned politician was arrested in the wee hours of May 11 after police in Islamabad conducted a Section 3 (3MPO) operation on Gilgit-Baltistan House.