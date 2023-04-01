Olympian Shah Hussain Shah will likely miss the 2023 Judo World Championships because of a knee injury.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Doha from 7th to 14th May.

The move could have serious implications as far as the 29-year-old’s chances of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics are concerned. Skipping such a vital event during the qualification cycle can cost him a place in next year’s competition.

There are also worries that the Japan-based Judoka will also miss the Asian Games and significant other Olympic Qualifier events but he has until the 23rd of June 2024 to earn a place for himself.

He needs to better his current Olympics ranking of 75 as only the top 40 are guaranteed a place on the basis of the continental quota.

However, Shah Hussain Shah has reportedly decided to take part in the national games despite his injury. Judo has been finalised as one of the 32 sports which will be contested during the May 15th to 23rd event.

He will likely be the favourite to win another medal despite his handicap.

Shah Hussain Shah is the only judo practitioner to have represented Pakistan in the Olympic games after making the 2016 and 2020 games. He lost out to Artem Bloshenko of Ukraine in 2016 and Ramadan Darwish of Egypt in 2020, both in the first round.

He also holds two Gold Medals in South Asian Games, two Bronze in the Asian Judo Championships and 1 Silver and Bronze in the Commonwealth Games.