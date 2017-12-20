Shah demands joint session to discuss law and order

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Tuesday called for joint session of Parliament to discuss the latest incidents of terrorism and law and order situation in different parts of country.

He said it was need of the time that a joint session of parliament should be held to ascertain the causes of increasing terrorist attacks including the attack on a Church in Quetta.

The opposition leader was talking to media persons after the meeting of Public Accounts Committee here at Parliament House.

He hailed Chief of Army Staff for attending meeting in Senate and said it was a proof that everybody was on the same page for the national cause and would work together to defeat terrorism. During the meeting of PAC, Chairman Oil and Gas Development Company Limited informed the PAC that OGDCL had over 15000 workers and the administration had initiated an action against fake and bogus degree holders according to the law.

He said some contractors hired by OGDCL purchased sub standard chemicals worth Rs 7.82 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for oil exploration purposes.

He said that some contracts had been cancelled due to the use of sub standard chemical material used in the exploration of oil.

Chairman PAC, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that a report with full details should be submitted within two weeks about the non recovered amount of Rs 90,715.512 million from various industrial, commercial and domestic customers. The officials of Auditor General of Pakistan informed the committee that Hydrocarbon Institute had to bear expenses of Rs 370 million on the annual inspection fee in the year 2016-17.—APP