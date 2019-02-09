Shafqat pins hopes on country’s youth

Innovative business models by women entrepreneurs put on display

Zubair Qureshi

‘Spring Accelerator,’ an innovative business support platform has recently successfully trained a number of entrepreneurs into establishing their own businesses and developing models that could unleash their potential to national and international markets.

In this regard, a send-off event held for Pakistani business entrepreneurs by the Spring Accelerator featuring some most innovative business models and success stories. A London-based team currently visiting Pakistan also attended the event and met with Pakistani business models.

The number of such successful businesses is about 75 of which 11 are from Pakistan. The event featuring send-off for the Pakistani businesses models held at the National Incubation Center.

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training & Heritage Shafqat Mehmood was the chief guest on the occasion. The event shared Spring’s experience in running a human-centered design accelerator, which can help any incubator or accelerator programme to scale businesses.

Shafqat Mahmood while taking a round of the business models on display and having interacted with their originators said he felt proud of Pakistani youth and their talent.

To all those who say, Pakistanis are not talented, I want to tell to come and see for themselves how innovative Pakistani youngsters are, said Minister.

The participants were introduced to and given a chance to meet Spring-supported Pakistani businesses and the visiting London-based Spring team. The Spring teams shared human centered design best practices that had helped 75 businesses across two continents achieve success.

These Spring teams included Coke Dasani Heroes Rizq and Wonder Tree. Rizq also provisions food for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Shelter Home project in Islamabad.

Spring has also identified and supported businesses that can bring life-enhancing products and services to girls.

An estimated 250 million adolescent girls worldwide live in poverty, unable to pursue learning, build assets or safely raise the income needed for a more prosperous life. Country Head of Spring Accelerator Mr Zia while introducing Spring, said Spring is an accelerator working with growth-oriented businesses on innovations that can transform the lives of adolescent girls aged 10-19 across East Africa and South Asia.

Spring works with world-class experts to support these businesses to create innovations with purpose and commercial potential.

Since 2016, the Spring Accelerator has worked with 11 businesses in Pakistan to develop market-driven products and services to improve the lives of adolescent girls using a human-centered design approach, said he. Their solutions help girls learn new skills, earn income, stay healthy and safe across various sectors.

Share on: WhatsApp