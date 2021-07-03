Shafqat: No student to be promoted without exam

Staff Reporter Lahore

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

Talking to the media here in Lahore, the federal education minister said that neither exams would be cancelled nor postponed this year.

“Let me make it clear that this year nobody will be promoted without exams,” he said.

Putting an end to speculation about cancellation of exams, Shafqat advised students to focus on exams as exams are going ahead as announced.

The minister further said that strict implementation of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures will also be ensured during examinations across the country.

The protesting students were demanding that their final exams should be held online. On Friday, a dozen protesting students were arrested during police action to disperse students staging a protest demanding online examinations.

Earlier this month, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

“Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

While giving details about O Level exams, Shafqat said that Cambridge had decided to take O Level examinations after July 26.