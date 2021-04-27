‘Shafqat Mehmood’ trends in Pakistan after exams postponed

By
Web desk
-
20

LAHORE – Twitter on Tuesday flooded with memes after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced that no exams will be taken in Pakistan till mid-June (June 15) due to rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Shafqat Mehmood, who is trending on Twitter, in a press conference announced that
examination of class 9,10,11 and 12 have been cancelled till June 15, adding that O/A level exams have also been postponed till October/November.

Shafqat Mehmood said that the NCOC will hold a meeting in third week of May to decide about holding exams.

The latest development has provided a sigh of relief to students and parents, who were urging the government to cancel the exams over Covid fears. Here are some reactions;

 

 

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-postpones-all-exams-till-mid-june/

