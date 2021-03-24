Shafqat Mehmood to chair NCOC meeting to decide on closure of schools

An important meeting of education and health ministers will be held today at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to decide on the closing of schools amid an unprecedented increase of coronavirus cases in the region.

The number of COVID-19 active cases has doubled in the last three weeks while the positivity ratio has remained above 8 percent in the last few days. According to the NCOC numbers, the number of active cases was 17,352 on March 6 which reached 34,535 on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday had declared that all the education and health ministers would meet on March 24 at the NCOC to mull over the pandemic situation and decide about the reopening or further closure of educational institutions.

Taking to his Twitter account, the federal minister had reminded the masses that the third wave of the coronavirus is dangerous, hence, it needs careful analysis.

The third coronavirus wave is serious; requires careful review. All education/health ministers will meet Wednesday March 24 at the NCOC to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions. Health of students, teachers/staff primary consideration — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 21, 2021

Read more