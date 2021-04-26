Shafqat Mehmood extends wishes to Cambridge students

Despite mounting pressure from students who requested exam cancellations as the coronavirus outbreak worsened, Cambridge exams began today (Monday) with stringent coronavirus standard operating procedures in effect throughout Pakistan. On Twitter, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood expressed his best wishes to the students, saying that these are challenging times and that difficult decisions have been taken with the best interests of the students in mind.

“British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck!” the federal minister said in a tweet.

Within the review halls, desk spacing was performed in accordance with the prescribed SOPs. In addition, after two sessions, the review halls will be sanitized.

Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines @WaleedBaig44 visited Cambridge Examination Center in DHA Phase 8 to ensure compliance of SOPs. Social distancing and compulsory mask wearing was ensured. #WearAMask #TeamDCSouth pic.twitter.com/5wFmAerBTV — Deputy Commissioner South Karachi (@DCSouthKarachi) April 26, 2021

Shafqat Mehmood had taken to Twitter the day before to illustrate the management authorities’ protective precautions to ensure the safety of appearing candidates. Parents, students can switch Oct/Nov cycle without any charge.

Any students or their parents who are uncomfortable with their children taking exams during this session will elect to take them in October/November at no additional expense, according to the federal minister.

He also forwarded the Cambridge letter, which he requested parents and students read carefully. “It has answers to different scenarios which facilitate students,” he added.

Sharing the update about A-Level students, Mehmood said: “As regards AS students, I have asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13-month condition for taking remaining papers considering the extraordinary situation.”

The minister is optimistic that a favourable judgement can be reached shortly.

Mehmood had previously stated that Cambridge exams would begin on Monday as planned and that the government would ensure that all coronavirus SOPs are strictly observed in exam halls.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and [action will be initiated] if the SOPs are violated during the exams,” the minister had said.

