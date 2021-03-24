Shafqat Mehmood again trends on Twitter after schools’ closure extended

LAHORE – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, who has been favourite of students since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, is again trending on social media today with school-going students showering praises on him for extending spring break.

Following a crucial meeting of federal and provincial education and health ministers at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) amid third wave of the pandemic, Shafqat Mehmood announced that schools in districts of Pakistan will remain closed till April 11.

The education minister further said that local boards will hold exams as per schedule, adding that the government will meet with representatives of the Cambridge International Examinations board to review if O and A Levels examinations can be delayed or not.

As he announced to close the schools, students especially from Punjab took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement with hilarious memes.

Shafqat mehmood: All educational institutions will remain close till 11 April.

Some users draw comparison between the students from Punjab and Sindh as the latter’s provincial government has announced to not close the schools as pandemic is under control.

On March 10, the federal government had announced to close schools in seven cities of Punjab and Islamabad from March 15 to March 28 amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

