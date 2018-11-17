Shafqat Mahmood stresses uniform education system

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Saturday said that all attached departments of education sector would have to enhance their output for promoting and strengthening education system in the country.

During his visits to Basic Education School Community (BESC) and Urdu Science Board here, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has put in place revolutionary measures to improve education sector, adding that a uniform education system was needed across country to provide equal

opportunities to people of all segments of society.

During his visit to BESC, Punjab Director BESC Faisal Shehzad briefed the minister about structure, functioning and challenges of the department.

Shafqat Mehmood assured the schools that their urgent issues and grievances would be addressed at the earliest.

Later, during his visit to Urdu Science Board, Director General Dr Nasir Abbas gave a detailed presentation to the minister pertaining to regional offices, budget, administrative affairs and overall performance of the board. The minister asked the officials to prepare recommendations for promotion

of Urdu language.

He also directed them to take measures for setting up a consultative board comprising eminent writers, scholars and curriculum specialists to promote and facilitate Urdu language.

The minister also appreciated the performance of Urdu Education Board and said that the purpose to establish the board was to translate books related to science into Urdu language.—APP

