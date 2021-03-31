Shafqat Mahmood responds to reports about keeping schools closed in Ramazan

ISLAMBAD – Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday termed a report that government is considering closure of educational institutions in the holy month of Ramzan fake.

The minister took to Twitter for clarification after news in this regard started circulating on social media.

Mehmood while talking to a private news channel said that a decision to reopen the educational institutions will be made after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The education minister said schools and other educational institutions had been closed in districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and in Islamabad till April 11.

Saying there is a great pressure on the government from the private schools associations, he said that the decisions will be taken keeping in view the safety of students.

Pakistan is currently facing third wave of the pandemic, forcing the federal and provincial governments to tighten the restrictions in order to stem the spread of the virus.

As many as 78 people have died while 4,757 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakistan during last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the positivity ratio stands at 10.8 percent.

The overall death tally has surged to 14434.

A total of 603,126 patients have so far recovered from the disease, while there are 50397 active Covid cases in the country.