Shafqat Mahmood announces extra marks for students in compulsory subjects

ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday announced that five percent extra marks will be given to students in compulsory subjects, in addition to the proportionate marking they achieve in elective subjects.

The government had decided to conduct board exams for elective subjects and award proportionate marks for the compulsory subjects.

Shafqat Mahmood stated this while briefing the media about decision taken by the Inter-Provincial Education Meeting Conference (IPEMC). He said that a detailed discussion was held on examinations of elective subjects for classes 9 to 12.

The education minister further said that board exams in all provinces, except Sindh, will be held as per the scheduled. He added that Sindh will announce new schedule for exams as lockdown has been imposed in the province.

He further said all educational institutions will be opened gradually with fifty percent attendance across the country except Sindh.

He said that the anti-COVID vaccination of university students will be compulsory till August 31.

He said the next meeting in this regard will be held on 25th of this month to review the latest situation.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/inclusive-education-of-children-with-disabilities-is-governments-priority-shafqat/