Shafqat Mahmood again tests positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood once again tested positive for COVID-19.

He announced on Twitter, stating that he was feeling mild symptoms at the moment.

“I have unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus. My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine. Hopefully with some rest will recover soon,” he wrote.

He urged people to continue to take all precautions, especially wearing a mask at all times.

I have unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus. My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine. Hopefully with some rest will recover soon. Please continue to take all precautions specially wearing a mask at all times — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) January 13, 2022

The education minister had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2021.

Earlier in the day, he was scheduled to attend a meeting of education ministers from across Pakistan to debate whether the prevalent coronavirus situation warrants for the closure of schools.

However, the meeting was postponed till next week for undisclosed reasons shortly before its commencement at 11 am today.

Pakistan reported 3,019 new Covid cases taking the total tally of infections to 1.312 million, National Command and Operation Centre said on Thursday.

As per the latest figures, the country reported highest single day cases in four months. At least 5 people died of the infection amid the fifth wave of the novel coronavirus.

Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio recorded at 6.12 percent as the highly transmissible Omicron variant continues to trigger the situation in the country. The overall toll has now surged to 28,992.