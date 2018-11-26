Shafqat for imparting relevance education to students

Staff Reporter

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday underlined the need for imparting relevance education to the students, the education being provided in educational institutions should be market-oriented. Addressing a launching ceremony of “Pak-UK Education Gateway” jointly organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and British Council Pakistan the minister said despite of having PhD’s degrees, they were unable to get jobs because there education was not demand driven. While commending the efforts of British Council in Pakistan for supporting education sector he said that both the countries had long and deep bilateral relations especially in education.

Underscoring the challenges in education sector being faced by the incumbent government, the minister said that the improvement of quality in higher education was one of them.

He said that capacity building of teachers was also an important factor in provision of quality education adding, the government would utilize all possible resources for capacity building of faculties.

Appreciating the first hundred days plan by the present government, the minister said that it had achieved many tasks in different sectors including education.

“We are gong to launch a pilot project in the public sectors schools and colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Tuesday (today) under which no child would be leave out of schools”, he added.

Uniform education system would be introduced for all public-private sector educational institutions, he said adding that standards of education would also be maintained. “We are going to start skills development education in schools”, he said.

Share on: WhatsApp