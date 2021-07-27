Shafqat calls meeting on extension in summer vacations

Staff Reporter Islamabad/Lahore

An inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference has been convened today (Tuesday) to decide on extension in summer vacations which will be presided by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood.

The meeting will mull over extending summer vacations till August 13. The decisions will be taken in light of the ongoing situation of the pandemic across the country.

All education ministers of four provinces will attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, amid the fourth wave of coronavirus, the authorities are considering a proposal to keep educational institutions across Punjab closed for one more month and to start the new academic year on September 1 instead of August 1, sources said on Monday.

Sources say it is possible that educational authorities will postpone the examinations under the education boards and it is also under consideration to promote ninth and eleventh-grade students to the next classes without examination.

It is reported that important decisions are likely to be taken at the next NCOC meeting which is expected in one to two days.

Earlier, Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas had announced month-long summer vacations for schools.

The minister in a tweet said: “Summer vacation for schools of Punjab to start July 1st, 2021 till August 1st, 2021.

In these times of vacation, my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government”.

He requested all the children and their families to follow Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.