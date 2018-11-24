Shafi Ullah of Swat wins 32nd KP Snooker Championship

Peshawar

Shafi Ullah of Swat clinched the trophy after defeating Sarbaland of Kohat in the final of the 32nd KP Snooker Championship played here at Tay Tay Club City Gulbahar on Saturday.

Former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. Associate Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association Zulfiqar Butt, Secretary KP Snooker and Billiard Association Aamir Sabir Advocate, and President Malakand Snooker and Billiard Association Rehman Ullah, officials and players were also present.

In the final wherein a total of 350 players from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part in three different phases – Inter-Club Level, Inter-District Level and Divisional Level Shafi Ullah of Swat recorded straight frames victory against Sarbaland of Kohat. The score was 90-86, 72-64, 59-40 and 61-52.

In his brief chat Syed Aqil Shah lauded the efforts of the organizing committee for holding such a month long tournament in three different phases. The Championship was a unique format which has been involved players from all clubs, districts and divisional level.

At the end the chief guest Syed Aqil Shah gave and Rehmat Ullah gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. Zulfiqar Butt on this occasion disclosed that top 12 players in both junior and senior categories would represent KP in the forthcoming National Junior and Senior Championship.—APP

