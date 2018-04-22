Shaer-e-Mashriq’s message is meant for all times, people

Iqbal’s 80th death anniversary marked at Aiwan-e-Quaid

Zubair Qureshi

Shaer-e-Mashriq Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s message of ‘khudi,’ bravery and self-esteem was not confined to only the Muslims of the sub-continent but it is for all the times and ages.

It was, and is, meant for the whole Muslim world and for all the times to come as it carries solutions to all the issues the Ummah is globally confronted with at present.

These remarks were made by the Senior Vice Chairman Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) Mian Muhammad Javed while speaking as Chief Guest at a ceremony and picture exhibition jointly organized by Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) and the Mureed-e-Iqbal Foundation Wah, at Aiwan-i-Quaid, to commemorate the 80th death anniversary of the poet of east Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A large number of students of the twin cities’ schools, colleges and universities, members of faculty, civil society, intellectuals and men of letters attended the ceremony.

Mian Muhammad Javed was of the view that Allama Iqbal’s poetry has a clear reflection of divine signs in it, therefore, it so matchlessly effortlessly influences the listener/reader and impresses our minds and spirits equally.

Speaking on this occasion Prof S M Qasmi, President Mureed-e-Iqbal Foundation maintained that Iqbal’s thoughts and poetry aimed at guiding and leading the masses to a clear destination. Iqbal turned the Muslims of the subcontinent of Indian into a nation and his poems aimed at collective betterment of the people, he said.

The new generation is the custodian of Iqbal’s message, therefore, we should equip their minds to carry his message for years to come, he said.

Poet Wafa Chishti, educationist Nargis Jahanzaib and Anjum Khaleeq also expressed their views on Iqbal’s philosophy and poetic grandeur while, Rajia Iman, Nasir, Nazakat Ali Fareedi and students of Sir Syed Innovative School and Ions School System Wah, paid homage to the poet of east by rendering his verses in melodious voices.

Earlier an exhibition of historic photographs of Iqbal’s life and paintings on Iqbal’s poetry was also inaugurated by Mian Muhammad Javed.

The exhibition will continue till April 27 and remain open for general public and admires of Allama Iqbal.