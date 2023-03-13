Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad that will take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20 series later this month.

Shadab Khan will lead the side in place of Babar Azam with PCB deciding to manage the workloads of players who play all three formats. As such, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have also had to make way.

The board has also undertaken the players’ recent performances in the ongoing Pakistan Super League which have led to first-time call-ups for Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan.

There has also been a recall for Imad Wasim, owing to his incredible performances for Karachi Kings this season, Azam Khan, and Abdullah Shafique.

Pakistan squad for Afghanistan series:

Shadab Khan (captain) (Islamabad United) Abdullah Shafique (Lahore Qalandars) Azam Khan (Islamabad United) Faheem Ashraf (Islamabad United) Iftikhar Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators) Ihsanullah (Multan Sultans) Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings) Mohammad Haris (Peshawar Zalmi) Mohammad Nawaz (Quetta Gladiators) Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Islamabad United) Naseem Shah (Quetta Gladiators) Saim Ayub (Peshawar Zalmi) Shan Masood (Multan Sultans) Tayyab Tahir (Karachi Kings) Zaman Khan (Lahore Qalandars)

Reserve players – Abrar Ahmed (Islamabad United), Haseebullah (Peshawar Zalmi) and Usama Mir (Multan Sultans)

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Afghanistan is set to begin on March 24th after the conclusion of PSL 8.