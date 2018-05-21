Shadab takes two wickets in final Pak warm-up ahead of England series

London

Leicestershire middle-order batsman Ateeq Javid’s half-century rescued the home side after a turbulent start on the first day of the two-day warm-up match against Pakistan at Grace Road on Saturday.

Javid opted to retire out on 54 runs off 144 balls. The home side is now four wickets down. For the visiting side, Shadab Khan took two wickets, and medium fast bowler Saad Ali took a wicket.

Earlier, Openers Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman both made fifties as they shared a century stand. Pakistan declared on 321 for nine with Azhar having scored 73 and Fakhar 71, the openers sharing a stand of 121 in an innings where Usman Salahuddin made 69.

The match is Pakistan´s last before they face England at Lord´s on Thursday in the first of a two-Test series.

Azhar´s innings was especially encouraging after he twice fell cheaply, for four and two, in Pakistan´s five-wicket win over debutants Ireland in last week´s stand-alone Test at Malahide, Dublin.

The 33-year-old Azhar, whose 63 Tests have yielded 14 centuries, appears inked in to open against England alongside the in-form Imam-ul-Haq, rested from the Leicestershire game. Fakhar, whose blazing century helped Pakistan beat arch-rivals India in last year´s Champions Trophy one-day final at The Oval, has yet to make his Test debut.—Agencies