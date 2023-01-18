Pakistan’s limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan has signed a deal with Sussex for their 2023 Vitality Blast campaign.

The club confirmed the deal on its social media pages as well as its own website.

“Shadab will provide an amazing experience in our middle order, he is someone who has played all around the world and has experienced many situations, which can only benefit our team,” said Sussex’s bowling coach James Kirtley,

“He really does provide flexibility to our side as he can score runs and take wickets in crucial moments, but more than anything else he is an experienced head that Ravi (Bopara) can go to as captain to look for support when making crucial in-game decisions. I know that he will have a massive impact on our team this year,”

Shadab Khan has become one of the hottest properties in T20 cricket and Sussex will be hoping he can replicate the same form for them.

The 24-year-old recently competed in Australia’s Big Bash League but had to curtail his season after suffering a finger injury. The leg-spinning all-rounder has made 84 T20I appearances for Pakistan, taking 98 wickets.

He has also played a total of 225 T20 matches across the world for various teams.

Having played for Yorkshire in the Blast last season, Khan is looking forward to emulating Mushtaq Ahmed in turning out for Sussex at the first Central County Ground.

“I love playing in England. I know Mushtaq Ahmed is a legend at Sussex and it is an honour to follow in his footsteps. Sussex has a proud history and I hope that my skillset will help the team achieve great things at the Blast this year,” said the Pakistan all-rounder.

Shadab will be available for the entirety of Sussex Sharks’ Vitality Blast campaign.