Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan have been named in Wisden’s “T20 Team of the Year” following their stellar performances for the Green Shirts this year.

Shadab’s talent with both the bat and the ball came to the fore this year, especially during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

His performances also earned him a place in the “Team of the Tournament”.

He played 20 matches in total, scoring 201 runs with a strike rate of 154.61 while taking 25 wickets.

Haris Rauf, meanwhile, finished the year as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in the format with 31 scalps in 23 matches. He has excelled at death bowling and with Shaheen Afridi could form a tandem which troubles batters for years.

Mohammad Rizwan, the final entrant from Pakistan, finished with 996 runs in 25 matches to earn his place.

In a year during which he overtook Babar Azam for the no1 batters rank in the world, he was still criticized by Pakistani fans for his less-than-ideal strike rate while his failure to outperform the bowlers on difficult tracks also left many wondering about his limited skillset.

England’s World Cup-winning squad makes up the bulk of the rest of the team, while India, New Zealand, South Africa, and Zimbabwe also have representations.

Wisden’s T20 team of the year:

Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.