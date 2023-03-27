Pakistan cricket team’s stand-in captain Shadab Khan has once again highlighted the importance of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after his team suffered a historic defeat against Afghanistan.

Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, the four mainstays of Pakistan cricket’s limited-overs setup, were “rested” for the Afghanistan series leading to Shadab Khan’s appointment as captain.

Things, however, did not go as planned for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as Afghanistan notched a historic-first series win over the Green Shirts. Their seven-wicket win in the second T20I at Sharjah means the trophy will stay with Rashid Khan’s men.

The loss served as further proof that Babar and Rizwan may not be as disposable as everyone thinks, a fact not lost on Shadab.

“People criticise Babar and Rizwan regardless of whether they perform or not. There is always a sword hanging over them of strike rate” Shadab said.

“As a nation, we wanted youngsters to come in international cricket, as they were performing in PSL (Pakistan Super League), so we thought they would play with a better strike rate,” he added.

“But finally, our nation will realise that experience matters and our seniors didn’t get the respect they deserved considering their performances. So after this series, they will get a lot more respect from media and the nation.”

The absence of the two stalwarts and the nascent squad are not the only reasons for Pakistan’s loss. An interim coaching setup and Afghanistan’s experience in T20 cricket are also notable factors.

But with New Zealand up next at home, PCB would be wise to recall the duo to restore some blend of youth and experience as it looks to build a formidable team for the 2024 T20 World Cup.