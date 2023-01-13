Pakistan’s premier all-rounder Shadab Khan will be fully fit to participate in the Pakistan Super League season (PSL) 8 quashing rumours that he will sit out of the tournament due to a finger injury.

Islamabad Untied’s bowling coach Saeed Ajmal culled the speculation that the 24-year-old will not recover in time from the injury that he sustained while representing Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Shadab was then kept out of the squad for the three-match series against New Zealand which raised alarm bells in the cricketing circles. Further fuel to the fire was added when Shaan Masood was named as the team’s vice-captain, a role which Shadab had made his own since breaking into the team.

Ajmal, however, has eased the fears of every Islamabad United fan by confirming that Shadab Khan will be fully healthy for PSL 8.

“Injuries can happen at any time and anywhere; Shadab Khan has been groomed by playing Big Bash League,” Ajmal was quoted as saying in an interview.

The former Pakistan international maintained that playing overseas will only be of benefit to Pakistani players like Shadab.

“Due to Shadab Khan playing in Australia, his performance graph in the World Cup is high,” said Ajmal.

Shadab will captain the Islamabad United side once again as it looks to add a third PSL crown.

PSL 8 will begin on February 13th with the first match taking place between current champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.