Shadab Khan pens Vitality blast deal with Yorkshire

Shadab Khan has penned a Vitality Blast deal with Yorkshire which will see him will link up with his international teammate Haris Rauf.

The signing of another players of Pakistani decent may be deliberate attempt by a club that was rocked by claims of institutional racism by Azeem Rafiq. A change in leadership and now signings of Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf signal a beginning of a new era in club that will do all it can to wash itself of previous mistakes.

Ottis Gibson, Yorkshire’s coach was delighted with the chance of linking up with one of T20 crickets most notable stars.

“He’s a fantastic T20 player. I was in the PSL and he was player of the tournament, I think, making runs, taking wickets, full of energy. He brings a lot. In T20 cricket, you like all your players to be three-dimensional and he’s definitely a three-dimensional player that will add value with bat, ball and in the field.”

Shadab will be available for representation in the first five fixtures, and then from the ninth match on wards. He is expected to shoulder the responsibility of turning around the fortunes of a club seeking to arrest a poor record in T20 cricket.