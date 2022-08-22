Pakistan’s Shadab Khan has registered himself for the “Platinum” category in the Big Bash League’s (BBL) overseas player draft.

The leg-spinner is the only Pakistani in the 12-man list which includes Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Chris Jordan, and Trent Boult.

The players themselves decide which band to nominate themselves in.

Billings (Sydney Thunder), Russell (Melbourne Stars), Shadab (Sydney Sixers), Jordan (Sydney Sixers) and Rashid (Adelaide Strikers) are available for retention by the clubs they have represented in the previous season with Rashid an almost guarantee to not be going anywhere else.

If chosen in the BBL draft in the desired category, Shadab Khan, like others, will be paid AU$340,000 (approx US $233,853) regardless of the games played.

Shadab and Willey are the only players from this category to not be part of the announced South Africa league or ILT20 of the UAE as of yet.

Pakistani contingent forms a good chunk of names available for the draft which includes 279 players overall. The rest of the players from Pakistan to register their names include:

Bilal Khan, Tayyab Abbas, Asif Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Faisal Akram, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Salman Fayyaz, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Imran Jnr, Salman Irshad, Usman Khalid, Azam Khan, Junaid Khan, Maaz Khan, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Ahmad Daniyal Latif, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shan Masood, Usama Mir, Muhammad Salman Mirza, Saad Naseem, Usman Qadir, Momin Qamar, Rumman Raees, Mamoon Ur Riaz, Wahab Riaz, Ali Majid Shah, Usman Shinwari, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Zahid, Zeeshan Zameer, Muhammad Zeeshan.

Shadab’s inclusion in the BBL remains subject to PCB issuing NOCs to the player, something they have been reluctant to do due to domestic and international fixtures.

He was one of the prominent names to sign amended contracts with the PCB, in which permission to play foreign leagues was a topic of discussion as well.