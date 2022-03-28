Shadab Khan a long shot to make playing XI against Australia

Shadab Khan is a long shot to make the squad for the first two One Day International matches agaisnt Australia in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Shadab is yet to recover adequate match fitness after sustaining a groin injury while captaining Islamabad United in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League. Asif Ali led United in his absence before he returned to lead the side in the second Eliminator against Lahore Qalandars in a losing effort.

Though the 23-year-old has gotten recovered from the injury to a great extent, he has been unable to train fully without limitations.

Pakistan Cricket team’s vice-captain is expected to miss the first two one-day internationals as a result. A fitness test will determine his fate for the final ODI of the series depending on the scenario but the team management is rightly reluctant to field him as it can worsen the injury with the T20 world cup taking place later this year.